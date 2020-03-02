By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed joint projects in the Black Sea, to increase the competitiveness of the common corridor, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava told local media.

“We invest heavily in infrastructure of Georgia, including in port and railway infrastructure. Obviously, if the region as a whole uses this corridor, it will cause even greater pressure and development. First of all, it depends on our relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development quoted Turnava as saying following the meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

At the same time, Turnava noted that very close business ties and friendly relations were established between the two countries, the ministries of economy, which can contribute to the development of joint terminal projects and accelerate completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project and others.

“We are also talking about completely new, stimulating projects related to the Black Sea. It is possible to include relevant private and public structures of Azerbaijan in these projects, which will increase the overall competitiveness of our common corridor,” the Georgian minister emphasized.

According to the minister, she presented to her Azerbaijani counterpart a new initiative - the project of laying a high-voltage transmission line along the bottom of the Black Sea, which will connect Georgia with the EU energy market.

“This project, of course, will be of greater importance and commercial attractiveness if it is attended by a region, including Azerbaijan, which today is our reliable partner, supplying electricity in those periods when there is a shortage of electricity in the Georgian market,” Turnova underlined.

Note that the head of the Georgian Ministry of Economic Development of Georgia during her visit to Azerbaijan attended in the 6th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The Southern Gas Corridor provides for the creation of a pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Georgia and Turkey as part of the Stage 2 development of the Shah Deniz field.

Note that Azerbaijan is Georgia`s fourth largest foreign trade partner, with the bilateral trade between the two countries totaling $932.7 million in January-November of 2019, according to the Georgia`s National Statistics Service.

