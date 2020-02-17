By Trend

Azerbaijan is able to grow enough potatoes both to ensure the needs of the local market and for export, Elmar Allahverdiyev, director of the Scientific Research Institute of Vegetable Growing of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, told Trend Feb. 14.

Allahverdiyev noted that after eliminating certain problems in this industry, Azerbaijan will stop importing potatoes.

“The volume of potato growing in Azerbaijan allows meeting the needs of the domestic market, as well as exporting to foreign countries,” the director added. “However, entrepreneurs have one problem. Farmers cannot find storage facilities for their products, and this causes problems in the winter months."

"Due to the lack of storage facilities, farmers sell products at very cheap prices. In the Azerbaijani districts, several entrepreneurs have already solved this problem. They built special warehouses where potatoes can be stored. After solving this problem throughout Azerbaijan, the country will no longer import potatoes,” Allahverdiyev said.

---

