By Trend

The number of e-visas issued through Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system in 2019 exceeded 920,000, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN) under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev at a press conference on the results of 2019.

In total, over 1.8 million visas were issued in 2019, 619,249 of which were issued at the airport, Mehdiyev said.

Since the introduction of the "ASAN Visa" system, visas have been issued to citizens of over 180 countries, including citizens issued with diplomatic and business visas.

Most of those applying for e-visas to Azerbaijan are citizens of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, the UAE, Israel and the UK.

