By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) under the Economy Ministry has supported the participation of over 150 entrepreneurs in 15 specialized exhibitions and fairs, thus helping startup companies and entrepreneurs to enter the local and foreign markets.

With the support of the agency, entrepreneurs presented their products and services to a wider audience, expanded their sales opportunities and established new business relations, the agency reported.

In conducting the exhibitions and fairs, the agency collaborated with numerous organisations, such as the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and worked within business partnership platform with BP, AzerTelecom and Pasha Holding.

The agency paid special attention to the participation of representatives of startup companies, women and people with disabilities in these fairs.

SMEs Development Agency will continue supporting entrepreneurs willing to participate in exhibitions and fairs to be held in the country and abroad in 2020.

The main task of the SMEs Development Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, to improve the business regulation system and to enhance the role and competitiveness of SMEs in the country's economy.

The share of SMEs in employment in Azerbaijan was 76 percent in 2018, and in recent years, comprehensive work has been carried out for the development of SMEs. In particular, inspections of business entities have been suspended and the process of obtaining licenses has been simplified. The share of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s foreign trade is planned to increase to 40 percent after 2025.

The Agency’s stand won 'Best social project award’ at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Gifts and Promo Items (Gift & Promo 2019) held in Baku on September 12-14.

