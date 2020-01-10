By Rasana Gasimova

Russia’s KAMAZ PTC is interested in deliveries of assembled K4 generation trucks including gas-powered ones to Azerbaijan, a source within the company told Russian media.

It was noted that the deliveries of the new model range are in the planning stage and the volumes have not been disclosed yet.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani government reported that the issue of importing KAMAZ vehicles, including gas-powered vehicles, was discussed at a meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in December 2019 in Baku.

The company invited interested Azerbaijani companies to visit the enterprise to familiarize with the production and conduct negotiations on the supply and operation of equipment.

It was also noted that KAMAZ did not supply gas-powered cars to Azerbaijan in the past.

KAMAZ PTC is one of the world's top 20 heavy-duty truck producers and ranks 16th by production volumes of heavy-duty trucks. The production capacity is 71,000 vehicles a year.

KAMAZ PTC produces a broad spectrum of commercial vehicles: trucks (more than 60 models), trailers, buses, engines, power packs and various tools.

An agreement was signed between KAMAZ PTC and the Ganja Automobile Plant in February 2015. According to the agreement, Kamaz cars are assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant.

In 2019, KAMAZ PTC and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant signed an agreement for the supply of vehicle assembly. The agreement provide for the supply 400 million rubles ($6.26 million) worth sets to Azerbaijan.

The company also considers the possibility of producing agricultural machinery and public transport in Azerbaijan.

