By Trend

Gold and silver prices slightly increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30, compared to the prices on Dec. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 2.7 manat and amounted to 2,574 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0452 manat and amounted to 30.4 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 2.2 manat and amounted to 1,615 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 5.8 manat and amounted to over 3,240 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 30, 2019 Dec. 27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,574.8115 2,572.0235 Silver XAG 30.4661 30.4209 Platinum XPT 1,615.7480 1,618.0430 Palladium XPD 3,240.8885 3,246.7110