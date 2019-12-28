By Trend

The proper accounting is required to switch to differential value added tax (VAT), Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

Alakbarov made this statement at the press-conference held in Baku on Dec. 27.

The deputy minister said that the ministry is not against applying of differential VAT.

"We can’t apply it because the accounting is carried out incorrectly,” Alakbarov added. “First of all, the accounting problem must be solved. The use of differential VAT without solving the accounting problem may cause big problems. I think that this problem will be solved in the near future."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz