By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Azerbaijani government will support local entrepreneurs’ integration to foreign markets, Adviser to Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Elkhan Mikayilov said on December 25.

Addressing the meeting dedicated to the "Support for Exporters" project in the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications, Mikaylov said that Food Safety Agency will provide entrepreneurs both financial (issuing grants and loans) and consulting services.

"We will allocate a certain amount of the expenditures to accomplishing export requirements using the resources of the relevant government agencies. This stage includes a systemized approach in order to combine proper resources of various government bodies for one goal - to ensure entrepreneurs with all essential means for enabling them enter real export markets,” Mikayilov stressed.

Along with it, the adviser to chairman spoke about the second stage, which consists of searching for potential consumers. He told that negotiations with potential buyers are already in process and necessary support from the agency will also be delivered in this area.

Moreover, “presentations of exporters’ products at international exhibitions will be organized and certificates in accordance with international standards will be provided,” Mikaylov added.

Furthermore, Mikayilov touched upon the issue on negotiations to simplify the export of plant products to the countries of the European Union (EU).

He emphasized that currently nuts is the primary product of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan.

Underlining possible constraints for export process, he said that in the future, the process will be realized systematically.

“The Agency adopted a plan of measures to eliminate the problems related to the import of nuts into EU countries. Due to these measures, the packaging, processing and transportation of nuts produced in the country will comply with EU requirements. The main argument for rejection of import of our nuts are problems related to documenting and transportation.

"Thus, we are taking actions to ensure that the import of nuts and other products into the EU countries will be fulfilled in compliance with the requirements of the EU countries. It will also allow to facilitate the export to Europe of tomatoes, dates and other products," the adviser to chairman expressed.

Moreover, speaking at the event, the head of the department to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, Nicat Hajizade, spoke about the activities of the “One Window” Export Support Center, the expansion of export opportunities through the Azexport portal and electron services of Digital Trade Hub.

Chairman of the Board of JSC "Agrarian Supply and Supply" Leyla Mammadova informed about the measures taken to expand access of agricultural products to foreign markets, and to eliminate the difficulties of exporters.

In addition, the event included speeches on new agribusiness subsidies and access to financial resources, Azerbaijan's export potential and the contribution of United States Agency for International Development (USAID), as well as presentations on food geography and import requirements of foreign countries.

At the end of the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the topic was held and entrepreneurs' questions were answered.

Note, Food Safety Agency fulfills a wide range of functions as a legal regulation of food safety standards (preparation and adoption of sanitation norms and hygiene standards), risk assessment, official registration of food products and so on. The executive body was founded on the Decree of the President Ilham Aliyev dated February 10, 2017.

