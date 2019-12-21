By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 9 1.7 Dec. 16 1.7 Dec. 10 1.7 Dec. 17 1.7 Dec. 11 1.7 Dec. 18 1.7 Dec. 12 1.7 Dec. 19 1.7 Dec. 13 1.7 Dec. 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.03 manat or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8921 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 9 1.8796 Dec. 16 1.8926 Dec. 10 1.8813 Dec. 17 1.8950 Dec. 11 1.8853 Dec. 18 1.8923 Dec. 12 1.8941 Dec. 19 1.8914 Dec. 13 1.8991 Dec. 20 1.8896 Average weekly 1.8879 Average weekly 1.8921

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manat or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0272 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 9 0.0267 Dec. 16 0.0271 Dec. 10 0.0268 Dec. 17 0.0272 Dec. 11 0.0267 Dec. 18 0.0272 Dec. 12 0.0269 Dec. 19 0.0272 Dec. 13 0.0271 Dec. 20 0.0273 Average weekly 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0272

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.062 manat (2.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.289 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 9 0.2939 Dec. 16 0.2924 Dec. 10 0.2926 Dec. 17 0.2906 Dec. 11 0.2928 Dec. 18 0.2888 Dec. 12 0.2930 Dec. 19 0.2870 Dec. 13 0.2940 Dec. 20 0.2862 Average weekly 0.2933 Average weekly 0.2890

---

