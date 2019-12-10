By Abdul Kerimkhanov

An organic fertilizer production plant AzAgromila LLC has started operating in the Hajigabul industrial quarter in Azerbaijan.

Investments made on AzAgromila LLC, which is an Azerbaijani-Turkish joint venture, have amounted to about $1 million, Ramazan Karashain, the director general of the company has said.

"The production of organic and mineral fertilizers has already begun. The primary production volume is 6,000 tons per year. We plan to increase the volume to 9,000 tons per year," he said.

“Currently, we have begun production of 42 drugs. We plan to produce bio-pesticides,” he noted, adding that the plant’s, production covers 50 percent of the domestic market.

“After we begin full-fledged production, the factory’s potential will cover 70 percent of the market. In 2020, we are focused on the sale of products in the local market. And in the future we plan to export about 1,000 tons per year," Karashain stated.

Moreover, export deliveries can be made to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

He further noted that Turkey, Russia and Kazakhstan supply raw materials for production.

The company is “negotiating the purchase of raw materials from China, India and Ukraine.”

"For large farmers with an area of ​​about 50 hectares, we will conduct a soil analysis on a free basis and, according to the results, we will draw up an individual solution to enrich the land," Karashain concluded.

Organic fertilizer differs from chemicals in that they feed plants while building the soil. Soils with lots of organic material remain loose and airy, hold more moisture and nutrients, foster growth of soil organisms, and promote healthier plant root development.

The use of organic fertilizers in agriculture serves as a pledge of ecological purity of cultivated products and allows it to grow and develop naturally. If mineral fertilizers serve only for plant nutrition, organic fertilizers both provide the necessary nutrition for the plant and nourish the soil where they grow, preserve the structure of the soil, enrich it with microorganisms.

More convenient in application and much more useful for the environment organic fertilizers are intended not only for large farms but also are an invaluable source of nutrition for personal and garden plots, greenhouses.

---

