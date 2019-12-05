By Trend

Iran's Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Saeed Rasouli will arrive in Baku on a visit on Dec. 5, Trend was told in Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Saeed Rasouli is heading a delegation of six officials.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation will hold talks with Azerbaijani officials engaged in transport, particularly the railway sector.

According to the embassy, during the two-day visit, joint railway and transport projects between Azerbaijan and Iran will be discussed.

---

