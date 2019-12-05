By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 5, compared to the prices on Dec. 4, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5 manat and amounted to just under 2,509 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.506 manat and amounted to almost 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.7 manat and amounted to 1,530 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 32.7 manat and amounted to almost 3,181 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 5, 2019 Dec. 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,508.9535 2,514.0025 Silver XAG 28.6935 29.1995 Platinum XPT 1,530.0765 1,549.8560 Palladium XPD 3,180.9380 3,148.2215