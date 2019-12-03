By Trend
Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, compared to the prices on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 2.5 manat and amounted to over 2,483 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0661 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 2 manat and exceeded 1,527 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 23.1 manat and amounted to over 3,155 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec.3, 2019
|
Dec. 2, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,483.8190
|
2,481.3030
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.7251
|
28.7912
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,527.8665
|
1,525.8435
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,155.5910
|
3,132.4030
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 3)
