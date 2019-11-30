By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.1 manat ($11.2) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,478 manat ($1,457).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 18 2,492.9310 Nov. 25 2,485.0175 Nov. 19 2,499.7650 Nov. 26 2,473.8740 Nov. 20 2,505.5620 Nov. 27 2,480.7335 Nov. 21 2,501.4310 Nov. 28 2,475.9480 Nov. 22 2,490.7805 Nov. 29 2,479.0930 Average weekly 2,498.0939 Average weekly 2,478.9332

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.173 manat (10 cent) or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 18 28.7649 Nov. 25 28.8357 Nov. 19 28.9823 Nov. 26 28.6930 Nov. 20 29.1372 Nov. 27 28.9400 Nov. 21 29.1014 Nov. 28 28.8759 Nov. 22 29.06983 Nov. 29 28.8459 Average weekly 29.0111 Average weekly 28.8381

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.7 manat ($6.2) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,527 manat ($898.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 18 1,516.3235 Nov. 25 1,523.9395 Nov. 19 1,525.4185 Nov. 26 1,530.8500 Nov. 20 1,544.6200 Nov. 27 1,536.9615 Nov. 21 1,557.7100 Nov. 28 1,519.8680 Nov. 22 1,545.0365 Nov. 29 1,523.7610 Average weekly 1,537.8217 Average weekly 1,527.0760

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 105.1 manat ($61.8) or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,082 manat ($1,812).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 18 2,933.2650 Nov. 25 3,040.6285 Nov. 19 2,949.5850 Nov. 26 3,073.2940 Nov. 20 2,996.5050 Nov. 27 3,069.0610 Nov. 21 3,011.7030 Nov. 28 3,110.1160 Nov. 22 2,994.2950 Nov. 29 3,118.0380 Average weekly 2,977.0706 Average weekly 3,082.2275

---

