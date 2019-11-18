By Laman Ismayilova

The Second International Women Entrepreneurs Forum "Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women's Entrepreneurship" opened at the Magomayev Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on November 18.

The event was held under the slogan "Woman's Energy as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, held annually in the third week of November.

The forum was organized by NCDES jointly with Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

In their remarks, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Business Women Association Sakina Babayeva, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, the president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev and chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov noted that the state has created all conditions for the development of entrepreneurship.

The speakers said that successful economic reforms are further stimulating the business sphere, stressing the important role of women entrepreneurs in the ongoing positive processes.

The forum provides a platform with wide opportunities for participants, as well as major cultural and tourist event in Azerbaijan.

About four hundred people from more than 10 countries took part in the event, designed to demonstrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, provide support in business development and encourage women to create their own business.

Works by women entrepreneurs was presented in the lobby. The forum was attended by representatives of government agencies, public figures, businessmen, representatives of various fields.

People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev thanks to whose works Azerbaijan is increasingly recognized in the world, Stalik Khankishiyev, who always promotes the national cuisine of Azerbaijan, as well as Chantal Abou Jaoude, one of the most successful business women from Lebanon were among the guests.

The event continued with panel sessions - "The History of a Successful Woman" (moderator - Deputy Secretary General of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Narmin Ganieva), "Development of Entrepreneurship in the Arts" (moderator - Head of the Fashion House and Center for Azerbaijani National Clothing Gulnara Khalilova), "Development of tourism business in Azerbaijan. Business at home "(moderator - Head of Top Turs Ilham Shirinov),"Women Entrepreneurs: Benefits, Problems and Opportunities "(moderator - Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova ), "The role of business education in the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan" (moderator - Director of "Logix" Sakit Mammadov), "Banking mechanisms to help women" (moderator and executive director of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) Jalya Hajiyeva).

In addition to a rich business program, all participants got acquainted with the country's ancient culture and history.

In the second part of the forum, an exposition from UNESCO's list of tangible and intangible values from Azerbaijan was presented to the guests.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

