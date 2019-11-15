By Laman Ismayilova

The Second International Women Entrepreneurs Forum will open at the Magomayev Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on November 18.

The event will be held under the slogan "Woman's Energy. The Path to Success" as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, an entrepreneurial initiative held annually in the third week of November.

The forum is organized by NCDES jointly with Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The event provides a platform with wide opportunities for participants, as well as major cultural and tourist event in Azerbaijan.

About four hundred people from more than 10 countries will take part in the Forum.

The forum is designed to demonstrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, provide support in business development and encourage women to create their own business.

In addition to a rich business program, within the framework of the Forum, all participants will be acquainted with the ancient history of Azerbaijan, its culture and art.

In the second part of the forum, an exposition from UNESCO's list of tangible and intangible values will be presented from Azerbaijan.

The forum will be attended by the head of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Hijran Huseynova, MP Ganira Pashayeva, representatives of government agencies, public figures, businessmen and others.

People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev thanks to whose works Azerbaijan is increasingly recognized in the world, Stalik Khankishiyev, who always promotes the national cuisine of Azerbaijan, as well as Chantal Abou Jaoude, one of the most successful business women from Lebanon.

NCDES is an innovative company organizing and conducting international cultural and educational projects. NCDES stands for NUH Cultural Enlightenment Development Society. The NCDES Board of Trustees is chaired by Chingiz Abdullayev.

