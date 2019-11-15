By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continuously takes steps in a bid to apply new business support mechanisms and provide startups and entrepreneurs with all the necessary support.

The Agency has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Tech Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of the Agency and Lu Canlin, CEO, Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan as part of their meeting on November 15.

The sides exchanged views on the innovative startups support in Azerbaijan, the creation of support models for SMEs within the framework of joint cooperation, the expansion of student and startup cooperation with Huawei.

Mammadov highlighted the importance of innovation and new technologies in Azerbaijan, the support it has provided to businesses, the agency's support for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as opportunities for cooperation with Huawei.

In turn, Lu Canlin shared his thoughts on increasing the role of SMEs in the ICT sector, noting the work Huawei has done in Azerbaijan, and the possibility of establishing SME development centers within the agency structure and possible cooperation with these centers.

Huawei Technologies is one of major telecommunication companies in the world. Established in 1987, it is a leading global ICT solutions provider. The company is interested in the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan and improvement of the ICT sphere in the country.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017. The presidential decree of June 26, 2018 approved the statute and structure of the Agency.

The main task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, improvement of the business regulation system, and application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of SMEs in the country's economy, as well as the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, the Agency organizes, coordinates, evaluates and regulates the services provided by government agencies and organizations in this area through the SME houses.

