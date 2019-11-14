By Trend

The issue related to the subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan was put forward for discussion at the plenary meeting of the country’s parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

In accordance with the draft bill, the country's subsistence minimum for 2020 has been set at 190 manat ($111.9), for the able-bodied population - 201 manat ($118.4), for pensioners - 157 manat ($92.5), for children - 170 manat ($100.1).

After the discussions, the bill was adopted by voting.

This law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

