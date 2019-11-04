By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani producers for the first time presented their products at the Global Village International Fair held in Dubai, UAE.

The Azerbaijani pavilion was opened with the support of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency (SMEs) and the Azerbaijan Trade House in Dubai, with the support of Azerbaijan's trade office in the UAE. Nearly 25 Azerbaijani companies presented at the fair about 200 products, including fruits and vegetables, juices, wines, honey, tea, jam, sweets, canned goods, carpets, spaghetti, national souvenirs, perfumes and more. In addition to the display and sale of Azerbaijani products in the country’s pavilion, Azerbaijani national music, dances and cuisine are displayed in Azerbaijani Heritage Corner.

During the opening of the fair, SMEs Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, CEO of Global Village International Fair Bader Anvahi and other officials and visitors familiarized with Azerbaijan’s pavilion. Azerbaijani products were of great interest of organizers and visitors at the fair.

The fair for the first time bought together participants from 78 countries represented in 26 pavilions. Some 3,500 retail facilities and more than 60 attractions are presented at the 24th International Fair which is held from October 29 to April 4.

More than 40,000 shows will be organized during the fair. Some 130 street dining outlets from different countries as well as 20 restaurants and cafes will operate at the event. The cost of the entry ticket is around $4.

The multicultural theme park, an iconic hub for family-friendly fun will run for 159 days and involve internationally themed markets, unique food and beverage concepts, and regular live entertainment shows.

Global Village is one of Dubai's top attractions during the cooler months. The 23rd season saw a record-breaking seven million visitors from October 30, 2018 to April 13, 2019. The demand was 16 percent more than the 22nd season, with tourists constituting 30 percent of visitors.



