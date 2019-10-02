By Rasana Gasimova

Since 2018, AzerGold CJSC has been carrying exploration works for the development of new mining fields and expansion of production sites in the country.

Thus, “Micon International”, a consulting company hired by AzerGold CJSC for evaluation of resources in mining sites has revealed that Agyokhush mining site near the existing Chovdar deposit and the Tulallar site in the south of the Goygol region, have potential resources of 600,000 ounces.

Some 180 exploration wells with a total interval of more than 22,000 meters have been completed within the drilling operations in two sections since 2018.

Based on the primary data, the consulting company preevaluated the potential of resources at 500,000 ounces for the Tulallar site and at 100,000 ounces for the Agyokhush site.

The exploitation of these fields can generate income of hundreds of millions US dollars.

In order to launch production processes in these areas as soon as possible, assessment of the resources of deposits in accordance with international standards is currently underway. Design work, metallurgical and laboratory studies and other necessary measures are being carried out.

Note that the territorial location of the Agyokhush and Tulallar sites near the Chovdar field allows the use of technical resources of the Chovdar deposit, which significantly increases economic profitability of the project. Besides economic benefits, development of new deposits also contributes to the development of regions and creation of new jobs.

It should be noted that AzerGold CJSC regularly takes measures to optimize all spheres of activity. As a result of the optimization work carried out at the Chovdar plant last year, the hourly production capacity for ore crushing and grinding was increased from 100-150 tons to 200-250 tons. At the same time, thanks to the use of modern technologies and optimization measures, the use of chemical reagents decreased by 20-30 percent, while gold production increased by 33 percent compared to 2017.

Last year, 45 990 ounces of gold and 77 340 ounces of silver were extracted by the company from the Chovdar field, which exceeds the production plan for 2018 and this is for 34 percent higher than the gold production figures for 2017 and for 53 percent more than the silver extraction numbers of the 2017 year.

This year, AzerGold is planning to produce 50,000 ounces of gold and 87,000 ounces of silver in accordance with the production plan made up for Chovdar field, which is for 10 percent more than the gold production and for 13 percent more than the silver production in 2018 year.

At the moment, AzerGold CJSC successfully continues production at the Chovdar deposit. As a result of the successful operation of this field, 319 permanent work places were opened and taxes in the amount of 10,523,220 manats were paid in 2018.

In addition, the priority tasks are drilling and related research at the Filizchay field, promising areas of Agyokhush, Tulallar and Ortakkend-Khanaga.

Along with making a tangible contribution to the development of the non-oil sector and the socio-economic development of the regions, the activities planned by AzerGold will create favorable conditions for the long-term and comprehensive development of the mining industry.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz