Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell Telecom was honored with highly esteemed International Business Award “Stevie”. As a result of the jury's assessment based on outcomes and achievements of 2018, Azercell once again won the Bronze “Stevie” Award in the nomination of “The Telecommunications Company of the Year”.

Swimmingly implemented large-scale projects on expanding and strengthening network throughout the republic, investment into development of the telecommunications sector in the country, outstanding customer service, extended base of effective solutions and innovative products, as well as social initiatives carried out by the company contributed to Azercell’s success.

It is worth stating, that as a result of successful operation, Azercell has completed 2018 with leading point of 49% market share. During this period, the company installed more than 800 4G stations in 30 regions. Accordingly, the number of Azercell’s 4G users exceeded 1 million and internet data usage reached to 13 petabytes compared to year 2017. In 2018, Azercell invested 59.5 million $ into development of the telecommunications sector of the country.

It should be noted that established in 2002, “Stevie” Award involves to assessment process approximately 1000 professionals, including entrepreneurs, business leaders and trainers. The main aim of “Stevie” award is to promote successful companies around the world. The mission of the contest is to enhance the profile of exemplary organizations, to assess the performance of standing out individuals in press, the business world and the general public.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

