By Leman Mammadova

Indian businessmen are interested in investing in agriculture in Azerbaijan, and the country is ready to provide them with all kinds of support, head of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC Leyla Mammadova has told local media.

Mammadova made the remarks while commenting on the Traditional Forum of Indian Food Producers on September 23 where she held bilateral meetings with Indian food producers. The export of Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food products was a priority in discussions with the Indian delegation, she said.

During the forum, which was attended by more than 25 company representatives, head of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC briefed Indian companies on the current state of agriculture in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities and invited event representatives to participate in the International Caspian Agro Exhibition in 2020 to be held in Baku. Mammadova also invited the representatives of the companies participating in the forum to visit Azerbaijani stand at the Worldfood Moscow 2019.

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC also participated in the Worldfood Moscow 2019 International Food Fair on September 24-27 where they presented local agricultural and food products, packaged under the name "From Village to City".

“We regularly participate in various international fairs and support the participation of local farmers and food producers in the fairs,” Mammadova underlined.

“Worldfood Moscow is one of the largest exhibitions in this area. Representing our country at exhibitions in this and other countries, we regularly hold bilateral meetings to expand the geography of export of agricultural and food products of Azerbaijan,” she added.

She pointed out that so far, along with traditional destinations, there are also non-traditional countries such as Nigeria and the UAE in the country’s export operations.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz