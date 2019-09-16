By Trend

Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.9735 manats to 2,557.3185 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3036 manats to 30.4011 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.8 manats to 1,620.7800 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.5815 manats to 2,743.4175 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 16, 2019 Sept. 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,557.3185 2,546.3450 Silver XAG 30.4011 30.7047 Platinum XPT 1,620.7800 1,613.9800 Palladium XPD 2,743.4175 2,738.8360

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on September 16)

