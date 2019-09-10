By Trend

Incredible work has been done in Azerbaijan to improve the business environment and support entrepreneurship, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters Association Farhad Garashov told Trend.

He made the remarks as part of the video project entitled "PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah".

The geography of export of Azerbaijani non-oil products is expanding, and trading houses are opening in foreign countries, he said.

As a result, the flow of currency into Azerbaijan increased, entrepreneurs make big profits, and thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, favorable business environment has been created in the country, the state provides special benefits in this area, long-term loans are granted to farmers.

Garashov added that entrepreneurs shouldn’t depend only on the state support.

“We ourselves must be aware of our responsibility,” he said. “The Association supports the fulfillment of the requirements set by the president before state bodies in order to solve all problems of entrepreneurs, as well as steps taken to improve the business environment. Members of the Association present a single pavilion under the brand 'Made in Azerbaijan' at the biggest exhibitions of the world. Naturally, we set ourselves the goal of using all the conditions created for us.”

Garashov noted that the quality of products in Azerbaijan is growing from year to year. In his opinion, a sharp increase in the amount of subsidies for agriculture producers will contribute to the growth of agriculture production.

“All this is related to the policy of President Ilham Aliyev,” he said. “Each of us expresses gratitude to the head of state for the conditions created for the entrepreneurs.”

