By Trend

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 15.68 million manats on Sept. 2, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the transactions with bonds in the secondary market. Their daily volume amounted to 14.76 million manats.

During the day, the deals on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance were concluded.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 21,800 manats. During the day, 12,040 deals on shares were concluded.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 899,820 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 3)

