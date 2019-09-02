By Leman Mammadova

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition, organized by AzInTelecom under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, TrendMicro and Bestcomp, has wrapped up.

Hackathon international competitions are held in many countries, where programmers jointly solve various problems and develop IT projects.

Twenty teams, namely JetNails, Avanti, Espresso Team, Coffee Jar, Sooners, Simplify, 24/7, Just Amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, Bottom text, Salam, Heaps don’t lie, 45 minutes, Code fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit and Novum Juniors, took part in the competition. The selection was conducted on July 1-31 among 59 teams.

The competition consisted of several stages and the teams worked on the digitalization of communications and the creation of a CRM platform.

Coffee Jar team was announced the winner of the competition. It received a cash prize of 10,000 manats ($5,865).

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on August 28-30. As part of the competition, premises (SkyBox) were allocated for each team for the comfortable fulfillment of the technical task.

The competition can be considered as an opportunity for many professionals to present themselves, their projects, as well as to attract potential talented young people to their teams.

Hackathon is a team game in which like-minded people code for their innovative ideas. It is a workshop where participants work on the creation of programs, sites or applications in the two-day sprint mode. The goal of collaboration becomes the creation of sites and services for social projects.

In June 2019, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Office launched the first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan, which brought together motivated representatives of the civil society, people with disabilities, young civic and technology enthusiasts.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

