Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 12 - August 19 1.7 August 13 - August 20 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 21 1.7 August 15 1.7 August 22 1.7 August 16 1.7 August 23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8843 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 12 - August 19 1.8856 August 13 - August 20 1.8846 August 14 1.8992 August 21 1.8859 August 15 1.8958 August 22 1.8840 August 16 1.8876 August 23 1.8816 Average weekly 1.8942 Average weekly 1.8843

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0257 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 12 - August 19 0.0256 August 13 - August 20 0.0254 August 14 0.0262 August 21 0.0256 August 15 0.0258 August 22 0.0258 August 16 0.0257 August 23 0.0259 Average weekly 0.0259 Average weekly 0.0257

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0099 manats or 2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 12 - August 19 0.3045 August 13 - August 20 0.3010 August 14 0.3047 August 21 0.2965 August 15 0.3044 August 22 0.2966 August 16 0.3056 August 23 0.2946 Average weekly 0.3049 Average weekly 0.2986

In connection with the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, the manat exchange rate against world currencies wasn’t formed on August 12-13.

