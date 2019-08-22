Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 5.27 manats to 2,550.1190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0114 manats to 28.9948 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.434 manats to 1,442.1270 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 31.4755 manats to 2,492.9650 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 22, 2019 Aug. 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,550.1190 2,555.3890 Silver XAG 28.9948 29.0062 Platinum XPT 1,442.1270 1,438.6930 Palladium XPD 2,492.9650 2,524.4405

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 22)