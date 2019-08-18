By Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 41.03 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,573.0747 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 5 2,470.4485 August 12 - August 6 2,487.3550 August 13 - August 7 2,524.3215 August 14 2,546.2940 August 8 2,551.6490 August 15 2,585.6065 August 9 2,560.9395 August 16 2,587.3235 Average weekly 2,518.9427 Average weekly 2,573.0747

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5347 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.1772 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 5 28.0011 August 12 - August 6 27.9458 August 13 - August 7 28.4464 August 14 28.7691 August 8 29.1922 August 15 29.4591 August 9 29.0480 August 16 29.3038 Average weekly 28.5267 Average weekly 29.1772

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 22.5845 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,436.84 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 5 1,450.5505 August 12 - August 6 1,455.0470 August 13 - August 7 1,453.1005 August 14 1,447.1250 August 8 1,472.1065 August 15 1,438.8545 August 9 1,473.6790 August 16 1,424.5405 Average weekly 1,460.8967 Average weekly 1,436.84

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 3.4085 manats or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,456.2025 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 5 2,399.6605 August 12 - August 6 2,439.5255 August 13 - August 7 2,440.3840 August 14 2,462.1695 August 8 2,430.8725 August 15 2,440.8600 August 9 2,434.9610 August 16 2,465.5780 Average weekly 2,429.0807 Average weekly 2,456.2025

Precious metals prices were not generated on August 12-13 due to Eid al-Adha.