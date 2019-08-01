By Trend

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 105.4 million manats on July 31, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 99.5 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price of 99.5158 manats per note.

Some 1.3 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance (1.01 million manats) and dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($152,800 – 259,800 manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 469,600 manats. During the day, 214 deals were concluded on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 4.6 million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on August 1)

