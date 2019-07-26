By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Maldives peace and progress,” he added.

