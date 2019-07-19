By Trend

A new grain processing plant has been launched by the State Grain Fund in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz region, Trend reports with reference to national Agriculture Ministry.

The seed processing plant is capable of processing up to five tons of grain per hour, according to the report. The territory of the plant with a total area of ​​1.1 hectares consists of an office building, a grain treatment center and a warehouse.

The plant has a modern laboratory for the examination of the quality and yield of grain, and 60-ton weighing scales to determine the weight of the product received for processing or storage. In order for farmers to watch the process online, high-resolution cameras have been installed in the processing and packaging departments and the laboratory of the plant.

The main advantage of the plant is the low cost of grain processing, the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz