In January-June 2019, the total value of footwear, clothing, yarn and leather goods produced in Azerbaijan amounted to 233.3 million manats, which is 18.8 percent more than in the previous year, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Clothes production increased by 3.3 percent and reached 59.1 million manats, the production of leather goods and footwear grew by 2 percent and amounted to 9.2 million manats, and the production of yarn increased by 51.2 percent to 198.1 million manats in January-June 2019.

During the reported period, the retail turnover of yarn products, clothing and footwear reached 3.236 billion manats, having increased by 3 percent compared to the same period of 2018. In retail chains, consumers spend about 18 percent of money on clothes and shoes.

The prices for clothes decreased by 0.5 percent, prices for fabrics by 0.2 percent, prices for footwear by 0.1 percent in June compared to May. The prices for these products increased by 1.1 percent, 4.2 percent and 1.1 percent over a year, respectively.

Production of clothes and footwear in Azerbaijan (January-June 2019):

Goods produced in January-June 2019 Difference compared to January-June 2018 (%) Finished goods in warehouses as of July 1, 2019 Clothes Outer knitwear, 1,000 pieces 48.6 66.5 2.5 Under knitwear, 1,000 pieces 308.9 158.7 29.4 Socks, 1,000 pairs 1,265.2 111.9 14.2 Professional clothes for men, 1,000 pieces 218.1 138.9 1.8 Jackets and blazers, pieces 805 0.7 4,370 Women's suits, pieces 1,242 33.5 - Leather goods and footwear Leather, 1,000 sq. m. 31.7 127.3 140 Leather and fur products, 1,000 sq. m. 29.8 40.1 29.8 Footwear, 1,000 pairs 85.7 127.7 20

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 18)

