The bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus have been actively developing in recent years.

According to the results of 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by almost three times and amounted to $450 million, Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, said at a diplomatic reception on the occasion of Belarus Independence Day.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing upwardly in all areas of cooperation,” he noted.

Eyyubov said that cooperation between the countries is developing in the field of agriculture, engineering, petrochemistry, education, medicine, culture, youth policy and sports.

“Surely, cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere is also at a high level and it contributes to the strengthening of the armed forces of the two countries,” he added.

Recently, Azerbaijan was represented at the 9th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Machinery MILEX-2019 in Belarusian capital Minsk. Warfare products for export such as sniper rifles, assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars, ammunition of various calibers and other products were presented at the MILEX-2019 exhibition.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Army is partly provided with various military products produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established in 1993, and cooperation in the economic sphere has been developing dynamically in the past decade.

The legal and organizational framework has been set up that allows the implementation of joint projects. The Agreement on Investment Promotion and Mutual Protection between the Governments of Belarus and Azerbaijan came into force in 2011, which accelerated the bilateral economic cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s first ever trading house was opened in Belarusian capital Minsk on May 26, 2017. The trading house presents Azerbaijan's domestic products.

Two countries also closely cooperate in the field of machine engineering. Azerbaijani-Belarusian enterprise for the assembly of tractors of the Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) in Turkey will be put into operation in July 2019.

So far, more than 10,000 Belarusian tractors and specialized equipment have been assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant, which is the largest assembly plant of Belarusian tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

Meanwhile, Belarus is interested in the North-South project and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and aims to create the Minsk-Baku railway route. Earlier, Belarusian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways signed an agreement on mutually beneficial cooperation for the interaction of the railways of the two countries to contribute to the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

