Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 43.1035 manats to 2,386.6980 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.4103 manats to 26.3128 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 4.114 manats to 1,379.0910 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 24.0805 manats to 2,536.2470 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
June 21, 2019
|
June 20, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,386.6980
|
2,343.5945
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26.3128
|
25.9025
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|1,379.0910
|
1,383.2050
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,536.2470
|
2,560.3275
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 21)
