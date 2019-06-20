By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The successfully carried out agrarian reforms, the implementation of the third State Program on the socio-economic development of regions, the improvement of regional and rural infrastructure demonstrates the importance of the development of such an industry as grain growing, on which Azerbaijan’s food security largely depends.

In 2019, approximately one million hectares of land was allocated for grain in Azerbaijan. Some 677,793 hectares of this was allocated for wheat and 331,346 hectares - for barley, Azerbaijan Agriculture Ministry said in a message.

To date, Azerbaijan harvested grain on an area of 392,451 hectares, 262,477 hectares of which was barley, and the rest – wheat. More than 1.21 million tons of grain was harvested, and the average yield throughout the country is 30.8 centners per hectare.

The harvest of barley was finished in Barda, Zardab and Yevlakh regions, while the harvest in Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Masalli, Gakh, Bilasuvar, Imishli and Saatli regions is nearing completion.

In Kurdamir region, harvesting was carried out at 29,590 hectares out of a total area of ​​29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the region amounted to 33.3 centners per hectare. In Sabirabad region, harvesting was carried out at 9,565 out of 9,600 hectares.

In other regions - Sheki, Jalilabad, Masalli, Hajigabul, Salyan, Agsu, Fuzuli, Agdam, Goranboy, Salyan, Agdash, Barda, Gakh, Agjabadi and Terter – figures of barley harvest are also high.

In general, 1,340 combine harvesters were used in grain processing, half of which belong to Agroleasing OJSC.

In 2018, 3.31 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 13 percent more than in 2017.

It is also noteworthy that last year, Azerbaijan imported about 1 million tons of wheat worth $205,967. According to the data provided by State Customs Committee, the imports recorded a decrease of 193,528 tons or 15.2 percent year-on-year, or of $21,200, 9.3 percent in money terms. Wheat imports accounted for 1.8 percent of the country's total imports.

Azerbaijan plans to develop grain growing by intensive ways, in particular, by attracting new and innovative technologies, which will increase productivity, as well as by building the appropriate infrastructure and improving human resources.

At the same time, implementing agro-technical measures, conducting researches for determining the areas of crops and ensuring the timely harvesting and preservation of these products are of significant importance for improving the quality of local grains.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz