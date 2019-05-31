By Trend

The law “On execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018” has been adopted in the first reading May 31 at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Last year, revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget were approved in the amount of 22,508,869,700 manats, expenses - 22,731,644,500 manats.

In addition, as of Jan. 1, 2019, unencumbered balance in the single treasury account of the state budget amounted to 872,350,399,000 manats.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz