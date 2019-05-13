By Trend

The prices for consumer goods and services increased by 2.4 percent in January-April 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on May 13.

The prices for food, beverages and tobacco products increased by two percent, non-food items - by 1.2 percent, while the cost of the paid services to the population increased by 3.7 percent.

The prices for consumer goods and services in April increased by 0.4 percent compared to March. The prices for food, beverages and tobacco increased by 0.8 percent, non-food items and services - by 0.1 percent.

The prices for rice, semolina, pasta, lamb, chicken meat, sausages, yogurt, sour cream, butter and olive oil, margarine, lemons, oranges, grapefruits, apples, quinces, chestnuts, cabbages, pumpkins, chili peppers, eggplants, sugar beets, carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, sugar and granulated sugar, coffee, tea and cocoa, and alcoholic beverages increased during the month.

At the same time, prices for buckwheat, fresh fish, milk, chicken eggs, bananas, walnuts, hazelnuts, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, peas, beans and lentils decreased.

During the month, the prices for non-food items, carpets, furniture and household goods, mobile phones, cement, bricks, cutting boards, and nitro dyes increased.

The prices for refrigerators, washing machines, cameras, televisions, air conditioners and tablet computers decreased. The prices for other non-food items did not change significantly.

Such services rendered for the population as rent, foreign tours, repair, cleaning of clothes, clothing rental services, repair of household appliances, dental services, beauty services, hairdressing services, hotel accommodation, passenger transportation abroad including the CIS countries (except for rail and air transportation) increased in price in April compared to March. The prices for the air tickets to the CIS countries decreased.

The prices for other services have not greatly changed.

---

