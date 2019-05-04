By Trend

Sustainable development and the success of any enterprise begins with a well thought-out HR strategy and the selection of competent specialists, deputy director general at the Baku International Sea Trade Port Farid Ahmadov said, Trendreports.

He was speaking May 4 at the annual conference “Business Cooperation in the Field of Human Resources” in Baku.

He noted that the development of human resources is important for any company, because it creates real opportunities for additional profit.

“It is also important to thoroughly study the labor market opportunities in parallel,” he said. “This is necessary because by 2030, in accordance with the Employment Strategy, competitiveness is expected to increase not only in the finished product market, but also in the labor market.”

The conference was attended by representatives of more than 200 companies involved in the field of business management.

