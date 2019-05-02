By Trend

Azerbaijan is among 193 UN member-states that have assumed certain commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sevinj Hasanova said.

Hasanova made the remarks during the panel discussions held by the international organizations in Baku on May 2, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is taking important steps to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” she added. "Azerbaijan is an active member of the UN and the country received the "South-South" award for its achievements in the fight against poverty and unemployment."

She stressed that in early 2000s, the poverty rate reached 50 percent in the country, while as of today, this figure has dropped up to five percent. "The figure is even less than the figure in the countries with more economic resources and in which GDP volume is higher," Hasanova said.

She added that the Azerbaijani government has established the Coordination Council on Sustainable Development. "Azerbaijan pays great attention to the cooperation with the UN and is actively working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," the deputy minister said.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.

