The Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) has lifted restrictions on the license of Ateshgah Insurance Company for compulsory civil liability insurance for vehicle owners, Trend reports referring to the insurance company on April 30.

FIMSA restricted Ateshgah Insurance Company’s license on April 12. The decision was made because the insurance company violated the law "On insurance activity" when concluding contracts on compulsory civil liability insurance for vehicle owners.

Ateshgah Insurance Company has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1996.

