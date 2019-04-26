By Trend

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 26, 2019 amounted to 380.22 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange data.

Compared to the morning session on April 25 (379.73 tenge/$1), the national currency fell by 0.49 tenge to the US dollar.

KASE states that at the morning trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 380 tenge per dollar, the maximum - 380.26 tenge, the closing rate was 380.26 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in the dollar amounted to $17.160 million.

The number of transactions in currency transactions was 49.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 380.4 tenge, Almaty - 381.5 tenge.

The official exchange rate of the National Bank as of April 26 is 379.86 tenge per $ 1. Note that the official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

---

