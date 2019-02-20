By Trend

The production of packaging containers, which will be used instead of plastic bags, is expected to be expanded in Azerbaijan, Turkan Karimzade, an employee of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.

One of the main measures is to expand the use of paper packaging, which is an alternative to plastic bags.

Karimzade stressed that the ministry is learning from international experience in plastic packaging waste management.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources continues to carry out enlightenment to reduce the environmental impact of waste plastic packages and expand the use of alternative materials for packages.

---

