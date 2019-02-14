By Trend

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 204.73 million manats on Feb. 13, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Placement of notes worth 198.88 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken place over 24 hours. The deals were concluded at a price of 99.4388 manats per note.

Also, transactions on bonds were made in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to 3.8 million manats. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of shares of BSE amounted to 5,046 manats. During the day, transactions were concluded on the shares of Moscow Trade Center CJSC, Barda-commerce OJSC, Gabala Tobacco OJSC, Baku Light Metal Structures OJSC, etc.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 2.07 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 14)

---

