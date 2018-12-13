By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) observes the reforms carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, welcomes them, and is interested in continuing joint work in a wider area, said Nariman Mannapbekov, head of ADB Baku office, at a meeting with Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev on Dec. 13.

During the meeting, opportunities for expanding cooperation with ADB in the fields of labor, employment and social protection were discussed.

Babayev told about the steps undertaken to improve the social security electronic infrastructure and the pension system, the experience of cooperation in a new partnership strategy with ADB in 2014-2018, as well as the "Strengthening ADB support in social protection to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz