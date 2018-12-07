By Narmina Mammadova

Baku Steel Company has concluded a deal worth $1.17 billion with China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., Trend reports citing the website of the Chinese company on December 6.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Director General of Baku Steel Company Mardan Aliyev and Deputy Director General of China CAMC Engineering Wang Yuhang.

The document envisages the construction of the Azerbaijan Integrated Steel Mill Complex in Ganja.

The planned capacity of the plant is 1.25 million tons of metal and 700,000 tons of sheet metal annually.

Baku Steel Company (BSC) is the first privately owned heavy industry enterprise in the country and the first modern steelmaking plant in the Caucasus region.

Baku Steel Company, the flagship of the modern Azerbaijani metallurgical industry, was established by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev on June 21, 2001.

The company, from the very first days of its operation, has focused on innovations and quality, continuous increase in its production capacity and maintaining its competitive capability. The Company has two electric arc furnaces and three rolling lines, with the annual steel production capacity reaching one million tons.

In 2010, BSC was completely renovated and now manufactures a wide range of products such as rebars, square billets, round billets, channels, rolled wire, angle bars, I-beams, square and round rods, and various types of castings.

Through maximising the automation of its production processes the Company prevents potential accidents resulting from human errors, accelerates the production and ensures high quality products. The Company management also places great value on the environmental protection, which has led to complete renovation of the Gas/Dust Catcher to ensure fully automated removal of dust and polluted air generated from the production process, thus preventing pollution of the environment.

The Company exports its products to Russia, Georgia and other countries, and cooperates with world-renowned companies, such as Siemens VAI, Demora, Danieli, Vezzani, Air Liquide, CVS and others in order to improve its production and be abreast of the times. BSC is also a large taxpayer in the country's non-oil sector.

