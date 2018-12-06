By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 8.4915 manats to 2,107.8555 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 6 compared to the price on Dec. 5.

The price of silver increased by 0.0295 manats to 24.6038 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 25.228 manats to 2,117.758 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 4.7685 manats to 1,352.6135 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 6, 2018 Dec. 5, 2018 Gold XAU 2,107.8555 2,099.364 Silver XAG 24.6038 24.5743 Platinum XPT 1,352.6135 1,347.845 Palladium XPD 2,117.758 2,092.53

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 6)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz