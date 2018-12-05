By Trend

The Azerbaijani national communications operator Aztelekom LLC and the Belarusian Republican Unitary Enterprise Beltelecom signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the 4th Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in the field of information and communication technologies held in Baku on Dec. 5.

From the Azerbaijani side, the memorandum was signed by director general of Aztelekom Suat Pashayev, while from the Belarusian side - by deputy director general of Beltelecom Sergey Turomsha.

During the business forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Information and Computing Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Institute of Applied Software Systems of the Belarusian Ministry of Communications and Informatization.

The document was signed by director of the Azerbaijani Information and Computing Center Elnar Asadov and director of the Belarusian Institute of Applied Software Systems Igor Mikhailovsky.

Moreover, the memorandum of cooperation was signed by Director General of Azerpost LLC Emin Efendiyev and Director General of the Belarusian mail service company Belpochta Vladimir Matusevich.

