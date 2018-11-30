By Trend

One of the main goals is to bring the share of sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijani population’s employment sphere to 40 percent, Chairman of the Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said at the HR Summit 2018 in Baku.

“It’s no secret that the human resource factor holds an important place in the strategy for the successful development of each state,” Mammadov said. “As part of the adopted target state programs, systematic measures are taken to develop human capital, and these measures cover a wide spectrum, ranging from the creation of a legislative base to institutional measures aimed at capacity building in this area.”

He stressed that the development of human capital is directly related to the challenges for the development of SMEs.

“The Agency for the Development of SMEs aims to increase the share of the SME sector in Azerbaijan’s employment to 40 percent by 2025. Being a structure responsible for the development of SMEs, the agency is implementing a number of strategic projects aimed at achieving the goals set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, the most important condition for the successful implementation of these projects is the strengthening of human resources in business entities. If the development of the SME sector is determined by the presence of favorable business environment on one hand, on the other hand, it is caused by the ability of business entities to use this environment. In turn, this factor is determined by the level of the human resources potential.”

Mammadov added that the agency launched special programs to increase the potential.

“These programs provide for the education of entrepreneurs, the establishment of a continuous training system for personnel, certification programs, the creation of a bank of human resources and its coordination with the training system,” he said. “Considering the relatively recent creation of SMEs, we are interested in improving the human resources potential of the structure, therefore, we are aimed at improving the work in the field of human resource management. The agency is especially interested in activities in these areas on the basis of joint cooperation with HR centers.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz