By Trend

Precious metal prices mostly decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.4825 manats to 2,077.349 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 27 compared to the price on Nov. 26.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1821 manats to 24.2114 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.4455 manats to 1,433.1 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 27.1915 manats to 1,952.0505 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 27, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Gold XAU 2,077.349 2,082.8315 Silver XAG 24.2114 24.3935 Platinum XPT 1,433.1 1,437.5455 Palladium XPD 1,952.0505 1,924.859